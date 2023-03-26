Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

LECO stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

