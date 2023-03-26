Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter Sells 38,609 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79.

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

