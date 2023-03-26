Lisa M. Pate Sells 300,000 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USX opened at $5.96 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,393,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

