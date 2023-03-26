Loop Capital Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.00% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $519,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

