Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 95,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 397,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

