Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

