Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 1.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 3,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$203.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.