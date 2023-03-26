Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,645,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,172 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $23.76.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
