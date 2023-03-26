Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

MRO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.