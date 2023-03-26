Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 539,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.16 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.