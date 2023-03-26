Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

