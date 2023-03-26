Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $1,728,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.94 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

