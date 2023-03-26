Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 688 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 96,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 599,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.