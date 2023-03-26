Mason & Associates Inc Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 58,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 197,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

