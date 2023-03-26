Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

