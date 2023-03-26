MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,187.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $988.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

