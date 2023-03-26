Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

