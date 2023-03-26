Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,990 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

