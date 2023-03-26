Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Trading Up 3.3 %
ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75.
Entergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
