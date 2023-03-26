Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

