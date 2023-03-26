Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,088 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

