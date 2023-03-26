Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

