Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

