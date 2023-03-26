Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.