Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AON
In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AON Stock Performance
AON stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.