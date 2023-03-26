Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

