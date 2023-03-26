Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Methanex Stock Performance
TSE MX opened at C$60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$39.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.82.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
