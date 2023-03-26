Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Up 4.2%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

