Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00.

Moderna Trading Up 1.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

