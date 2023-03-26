Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday.
Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
