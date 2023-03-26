Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday.

Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

About Mogo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mogo by 88.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

