monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.93.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

