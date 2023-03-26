Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 5%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $479.10 and last traded at $485.22. 218,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 522,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

