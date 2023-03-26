Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $80.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MS. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

