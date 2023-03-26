Mutual Advisors LLC Has $77.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

