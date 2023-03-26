Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,995.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

