Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

