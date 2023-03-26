MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. 37,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 96,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

