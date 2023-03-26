Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. 298,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 841,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

