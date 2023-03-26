Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. 298,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 841,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
