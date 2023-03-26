NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,422,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,458,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

