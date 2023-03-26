New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Up 4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04. 320,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 671,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 5.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.78.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
