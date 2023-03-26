New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Up 4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04. 320,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 671,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.78.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.