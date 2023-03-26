Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,525 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 881.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 68,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

EPM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 29.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

