Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1,602.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

