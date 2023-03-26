Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,858 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stellantis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,651 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,727,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stellantis by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

STLA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

