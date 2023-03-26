Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

COPX opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

