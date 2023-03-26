Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,686,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

