Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,686,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.7 %
PBR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.