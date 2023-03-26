Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

