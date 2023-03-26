Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $877,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

