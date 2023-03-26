Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Savior LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.