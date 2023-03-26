Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

