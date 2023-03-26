Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $265.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

