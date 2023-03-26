Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

